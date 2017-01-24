Tuesday, January 24, 2017
Millwall midfielder: Den draw gives us an advantage for Watford FA Cup tie

By Richard Cawley -
Photo: Brian Tonks

Millwall midfielder Ben Thompson is ready for this Saturday’s FA Cup tie with Watford – and wants a repeat performance from dumping out Bournemouth.

The Lions knocked out the South Coast outfit with an emphatic 3-0 victory at The Den.

Thompson said: ‘Watford are a very good side. I’ve seen them on the TV, but we’re going to go out with the same attitude as we did against Bournemouth.

“Hopefully we’ll get the same result if we play the same way and take the game to them. There’s no reason we can’t go through.

“Anyone who comes to The Den to play us, we’re always going to have an advantage playing there. I think it affects most teams who come here and play. That’s the beauty of The Den and Millwall.”

 

