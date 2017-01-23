“A once in a lifetime opportunity”: Jeremy Irvine talks to us about starring alongside Ed Harris in Buried Child

The opportunity to work with Hollywood royalty doesn’t present itself very often, particularly the chance to perform alongside them in a multi award winning play, writes Nicky Sweetland.

When Jeremy Irvine learned that Ed Harris would be coming to London to perform Sam Shepard’s Buried Child, the actor knew immediately that it was a once in a lifetime chance to be in the cast beside the movie legend.

After he successfully landed the role as Harris’ Grandson in the production at Trafalgar Studios, Irvine has enjoying a critically acclaimed run, along with the all-star cast and the show has just been extended due to popular demand.

Jeremy told me about the play and said: “It’s a dark comedy with a capital D for dark and it’s about a family that lives in one of the remotest parts of America. These isolated families often fester amongst themselves and this particular family has a very dark secret, which has been tearing them apart for the last 15 years. When their grandson comes back to visit, the secret starts to be revealed.”

Irvine is best known for leading the cast as Albert in the smash hit film adaptation of Michael Morpurgo’s War Horse in 2011, a role which launched his career and which catapulted the young actor to worldwide stardom.

He went on to earn widespread critical acclaim for his role opposite Dakota Fanning in the independent film Now Is Good, which led critics to list him among Hollywood’s fastest-rising stars.

In 2013, he gained a reputation as a method actor after losing more than 25 pounds and performing his own stunts in the film adaptation of The Railway Man. It’s a label the 26 year old is quick to dismiss however.

“That’s a phrase that’s been put on me. People have this idea that you stay in character the whole time. Well, how does that work when your mum calls you? It just doesn’t, but there are times when you want to commit, particularly if you’re doing a film.”

Hollywood legend Ed Harris stars as Dodge, a decaying former farmer, who is choking with his resentment towards life. His sharp-tongued spouse Halie (Harris’ real wife Amy Madigan) noisily mourns the passing of their son Ansel, while their surviving offspring; aggressive amputee Bradley (Gary Shelford) and tormented Tilden (Barnaby Kay) devastatingly display the manifestations of earlier traumas.

Jeremy is relishing the occasion of performing alongside the stellar cast and said, “Ed is in character from the minute he’s in the theatre until the minute he’s out of the theatre and when you are working with people who are committing to that level, you have to up your game and make sure that you’re as committed as they are.”

The portrayal of an all American dysfunctional family feels, at first, perfectly acceptable, that is until they are paid a visit by Dodge’s Grandson Vince (Jeremy Irvine) and his girlfriend Shelley (Charlotte Hope), who after a harrowing introduction, ensures the true horrors of the past become apparent.

Jeremy explains, “It’s about a family of alcoholics and my part of the play is that you can’t escape your past and your addictions; he’s from a family of alcoholics and he’s an alcoholic. He tries to run away to New York to get away from that but ends up coming back and realises he can never escape his own addictions and his own demons. He’s a troubled young soul and I have to say, it takes a couple of hours each night to leave him at the theatre and not take him home with me. He’s definitely not the sort of person you would wish to share a flat with!”

The complex character has a very unrestricted onstage meltdown in a scene, which is visually impressive, but is inevitably extremely taxing to perform.

“That was the only bit that we didn’t really rehearse because, for people that haven’t seen the play, I come in and have this insane breakdown. There’s only one-way to do that and that’s to do it for real. You don’t want to be doing that in a rehearsal room because you’d burn yourself out.”

Buried Child was first presented in San Francisco before it transferred to Broadway in 1978 and went on to win Shepherd a Pulitzer Prize for Drama and an Obie Award for Playwriting. The 1996 Broadway production was nominated for five Tony Awards including Best Play and the current production enjoyed a celebrated Off-Broadway run with Harris at the helm last year before it’s London transfer.

Jeremy tells me the slightly unusual format of the play has proved immensely popular with modern audiences in the capital, with the action split into bite size portions.

“It’s three short acts, so I’ve been describing it to my mates as being like watching a series on Netflix. You watch episode one and have a little break and then the next episode comes on. Each episode is only 40 minutes long so actually you don’t feel like you have had to sit through something too long.”

As well as reveling in the theatrical adventure himself, Jeremy is adamant that audiences should take the opportunity to see this extraordinary gathering of talent before it’s too late and said, “I think this is probably going to be a once in a lifetime opportunity to see Ed Harris performing Sam Shepherd’s work in the West End. It’s never happened before, it may never happen again and I really can’t stress enough how special that is. Although the subject matter is very dark, it’s a comedy and it’s very funny.”

Buried Child continues at Trafalgar Studios until 4th March.