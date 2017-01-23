Blackheath Society concerned about significant increase in Lewisham town centre scheme

A residents group is hugely concerned by the significant increase in the size of a Lewisham town centre scheme and the precedent a proposed 32 storey building will set.

Following last week’s public meeting on plans to revise plans for the second phase of the Lewisham Gateway Masterplan the Blackheath Society said it welcomed some of the remodelling and it does want the redevelopment of the town centre to be a success.

However on behalf of the society Howard Shields told The Mercury: “It was evident from the meeting that what is being proposed now is a significant increase in the development, in scale and height, from what was presented in 2009.”

He said: “This scheme involves a step change in height for Lewisham, and is going to set a precedent for other schemes already coming forward nearby with proposals for 30 storey towers. So it is critical to get it right.”

The revised plans submitted by Muse Developments for the area between the station and shopping centre include a hike in height of one of the towers from 25 to 32 storeys. The new application is for an amendment to the original scheme, which won permission in 2009. The revisions, which aim to respond to the changes to the town centre, including axing education and office space to accommodate more homes and making the buildings slimmer and taller.

Mr Shields, said residents were still concerned about overshadowing on the limited public space, the lower storeys of the development and neighbouring properties in conservation areas.”

He said: “The scheme just feels too big, without justification. Despite our many pleas we have yet to see proper, appropriate illustrative views showing how the new scheme compares to the 2009 one, in its impact on say Blackheath, or the Belmont Hill Conservation Area.”

The society are calling for more information on the plans and “full independent scrutiny by our local representatives and their advisers “to be sure to avoid a scheme that we may come to regret”.