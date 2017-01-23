Partner appeals for funding for funeral after teenager is murdered

The distraught partner of a business studies undergraduate have set up a fundraising page to pay for his funeral after he was murdered close to his university.

Djodjo Nsaka, from Streatham, was stabbed to death neat Middlesex University student halls in Fulton Road, Wembley, at around 1.15am on Friday.

The 19-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second man, aged 20, suffered minor injuries.

A gofundpage launched yesterday by his partner aims to raise £2,000.

It said: “Hi all, Please help raise funds for the funeral of Djodjo so he can have the best send-off possible.

“He was loved and respected by everyone that knew him and touched the hearts of many people and left a real imprint in many of our lives.

“He didn’t deserve this, please help to raise money to make this transition easier and to support his family.

“He loved many and cared for many now it’s time for us to show him how much we appreciated him for that.”

Mr Nsaka is believed to be the first teenager to be murdered in the capital this year.

Detectives from the Met’s Homicide and Major Crime Command are leading the investigation and enquiries are ongoing.

A 20-year-old who was arrested on Friday morning has since been released with no further action.

A spokesman for Middlesex University said: “We are fully cooperating with all relevant authorities on this matter.

“The university and Unite, who run the halls, are providing support for all staff and students affected.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.