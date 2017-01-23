Woolwich Crossrail gateway scheme with revamp of two listed buildings gets go ahead

A SCHEME to revamp two listed buildings and create a “gateway” for a Crossrail station got the green light from councillors.

Greenwich council granted permission for Berkeley Home’s plans for Grade II listed Building 10 and 11 and the creation of Royal Carriage Square on the Royal Arsenal Site in Woolwich last week. The go ahead is subject to referral to London Mayor Sadiq Khan.

The mixed development with 146 homes, shops, restaurants and cafes features a new public square between the two buildings with interchange facilities including vehicle and pedestrian access routes for the Crossrail station which will attract thousands of users every day when it opens in 2018.

The scheme is to see the much welcomed restoration of long term derelict Building 11, also known as The Officers Block, which will be brought back into use for the first time in 40 years. Plans include some demolition and the creation of a glass atrium and a six storey extension building.

It was confirmed that the development is to have zero affordable homes as BH has provided an assessment to prove it would not be financially viable. As highlighted in the report to planners this is due to the high cost of restoring Building 11 which will only partially be subsidised from the residential units in Building 10 which is also known as the New Carriage Store Building.

The council also commissioned a third party review of this financial assessment and BH has agreed to have the decision on the amount of affordable homes revisited in the future. The developer has also now introduced twelve “discount market sale affordable housing units” into the scheme.

Karl Whiteman, divisional managing director at Berkeley Homes (East Thames), said: “We are delighted that councillors have voted to approve our application, which is an important step towards completing the Heritage Quarter at Royal Arsenal Riverside.

“Our proposals will retain two Grade II Listed buildings and open them up to the public for the first time in 40 years, as well as provide 146 high-quality new homes, new commercial space and a public square.

“The plans will deliver vital new infrastructure for the Woolwich Crossrail station, which is due to open at Royal Arsenal Riverside in 2018, supporting access and interchange for millions of station users.

“Berkeley will also be making a £2.7 million contribution towards infrastructure and local services, including affordable housing within the borough.

“We worked closely with the Council, Historic England, Crossrail and the community to get the application right and we now look forward to continuing with the next stage in the process.”