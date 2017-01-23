Packing a punch to help disadvantaged lead good and healthy lives

The connection between sport and social change is long and significant, especially when it involves children and teenagers.

The founders of London Community Boxing (LCB) recognised the value of sport and its crucial role in connecting people and tackling youth crime.

The founders met at former boxing champion Clinton McKenzie’s gym in South

London. The facility was located above the Half Moon pub in Herne Hill before

moving to Tulse Hill.

The gym closed in 2012 and they decided to set up a boxing-centred community charity

because of the impact they saw the sport have on people.

Co-founder and chairman Leigh Brice said: “Boxing is quite magical because across the board it’s the most effective sport in getting people involved who might be at risk of offending, they might be inactive or maybe they have other issues in their lives.

“Boxing helps them focus, increases their confidence and teaches them life skills.”

Their philosophy is that sport can help people overcome any barrier, by empowering them to believe in themselves and their communities.

With troubled teenagers, boxing is particularly attractive. It helps them vent their frustrations and anger in a controlled and safe environment supervised by trainers.

Co-founder and CEO Hilary Lissenden said: “Our mission is essentially to reach out to people, and engage to most vulnerable and marginalised parts of society.

“Increasing social cohesion and integrating people of all ages and backgrounds is really important to us.”

Hilary joined the board of England Boxing, the sport’s national governing body, as its first female boxing director, a huge accomplishment in a sport dominated by men.

The family atmosphere is important to the parents of children attending LCB’s

boxing classes, because it makes the children comfortable and enthusiastic about coming back.

Maria Haynes, of Peckham, said her two children Joshua, 9, and Grace, 6, enjoy their boxing classes so much that they decided to spend their Christmas money on getting their own boxing gloves.

She said: “They just love it . They can’t wait for their lessons. Chris is really great with them. PE classes at school just isn’t enough exercise.”

Christopher McKenzie, 23, is making his own mark in the industry, winning gold at the Haringey Box Cup finals in 2016. But he also makes time to teach boxing at LCB five days a week, but not because it is just a job.

He said: “It’s challenging because starting off, the kids don’t always understand the end goal, so they misbehave and don’t listen. But once they do start to become interested

and focused, the sport changes them and makes them a better, more well-rounded person.”

Organised sport programmes and music or art clubs are thought to help

reduce youth crime by giving young people a positive identity, feelings of empowerment and people to look up to.

That is why the Met’s assistant commissioner Martin Hewitt, chairman of the Met Police Amateur Boxing Club, decided to write them a letter of support.

He is responsible for all local policing across London and a big issue for him is how the police can help divert teenagers away from getting involved in crime,

particularly in violent crime.

He said: “Sport is a great way to help young people who may not have the best home circumstances, may not do so well at school or may be getting into low-level trouble.

“Sport provides them with a sense of purpose and self-discipline and it brings some structure into their lives, which is probably the key thing.

“Boxing is all about controlled aggression, it’s not about uncontrolled anger.”

LCB’s ambitions to help communities in South London through boxing is not only for young people at risk of offending.

They want to encourage more women and girls to get involved, stating that girls tend to grasp the sport faster than boys because they follow instructions better.

Professional boxers are also regulars, and LCB is home to the gym’s

competitive squads, whose Ramla Ali won the 2016 National Elite

Championships.

But at its core, LCB is a community of people set on helping each other always be better, active and happy.

Leigh said: “Our mission is pretty simple, we just want to help people”