Extremely poorly puppy found shivering in Eltham may not survive

The RSPCA is appealing for information after an extremely poorly poodle cross puppy was found shivering by a wall in Eltham

The young dog thought to be just four to six months-old and now nicknamed Doodle, was found by the side of a road at Reston’s Crescent on Sunday, 22 January around 3pm where it is believed he was dumped. The puppy, now nicknamed Doodle was emaciated – weighing just 6.2 kg – and suspected to be suffering from parvo virus.

RSPCA inspector Anthony Pulfer said: “We found Doodle just shivering and shaking by a wall in the freezing cold, in a terrible state. He was incredibly thin, about half the weight he should have been I would say, and very, very unwell. He kept being sick and was suffering from diarrhoea and in general he was lethargic and weak. The little thing was simply not equipped to cope with being left alone like that – especially in such cold conditions. What a heartbreaking start to such a young life.

“He is being cared for at our Putney Animal Hospital at the moment, but he is in such a poorly state we don’t know yet whether he will survive. I have everything crossed, as know he’s got the potential to be such a lovely little dog.”

Anyone with information about Doodle can leave a message for Inspector Pilfer by calling the RSPCA’s appeals line on 0300 123 8018.