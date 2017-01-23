Monday, January 23, 2017
Trio arrested in police attack in break up of Deptford illegal rave

By Mandy Little
Processed 23-01-17 - Week 04 - © @MPSLewisham /. Officers were attempting to prevent an illegal rave in Deptford High Street when a large crowd rushed and assaulted officers.

 

Five police officers were attacked while trying to break up an illegal rave in a disused bank building.

Lewisham police were attacked by a number of people when disorder broke out at an unlicensed music event in Deptford High Street last Friday evening.

Police were called at around 10.30pm to reports of a number of people entering a disused bank.

A spokesman from the Met Police, said: “Officers attended the location and established that an unlicensed music event was due to take place. Steps were taken to prevent this from going ahead.

“At around 1.30am on Saturday, January 21, there was an outbreak of disorder, and a number of people became violent towards police.

“Five officers sustained injuries, none of whom required hospital treatment. Two males and a female were arrested in connection with the incident. They have been taken to a south London police station where they remain in custody.”

