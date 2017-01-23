Man sprayed in face with corrosive substance at Lewisham DLR station

Police are appealing for information after a man was sprayed in the face with a corrosive substance.

The incident happened at Lewisham Docklands Light Railway (DLR) station on Thursday January 19 around 10pm. A man was outside the station when he was approached by an unknown man, they then had a minor argument. The man, who had approached the victim then produced a bottle and sprayed a substance over his face and eyes, causing burns.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Angela Gates, from British Transport Police, said: “There is no justification for this type of violence and we are working hard to trace the man responsible. Despite the victim being sprayed in the face, he thankfully has not sustained any life-changing injuries.

“I am very keen to speak to anyone who might have witnessed what happened or saw someone acting suspiciously around this time. Any information, no matter how small, could help us investigate.”

The suspect is described as being a 18-22-year-old black man, roughly 5ft 6-8in of a skinny build. He was wearing a black beanie hat wearing a black skinny jacket and dark coloured clothing.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact BTP by sending a text to 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 578 of 19/01/2017. Alternatively, you can pass information onto independent charity Crimestoppers to remain anonymous on 0800 555 111.