Streatham ice hockey: RedHawks enjoy four-point haul as Hornets stung

Streatham earned their first four-point weekend of 2017 with back to back wins over Bracknell Hornets last weekend.

The RedHawks won 3-1 in Berkshire before edging a nail-biting 4-3 win the following day on home ice.

It took a shorthanded goal two minutes from time to send the home support into a frenzy in Streatham as Callum Best latched on to a loose puck and skated down one on one with the Hornets goalie to score.

“Those chances are always hard as you have so much time to think about what you are going to do,” admitted Best, who is the teams top goalscorer.

“I had decided what move I was going to make almost as soon as I intercepted the puck. I was just relieved to see it slide over the line.”

Streatham had made heavy work of the game up until that point with the bottom of the table Hornets looking the more likely to seal an unexpected win on the powerplay late on.

Streatham’s other scorers were Alex Sampford, George Norcliffe and Sean Scarbrough.

The game was also notable for the fact that Streatham dressed 16-year-old goalie Brett Shepherd in the squad after he was called up to replace the departed Will Sanderson. Shepherd has been a rising star through the junior ranks at the club and trained with the team for the first time just three days before the game.

“The standard of shots in training is much higher than I have been used too,” admitted Shepherd, who backed up starting goalie Matt Colclough.

“It was really intense but all of the players made me feel really welcome and part of the team. I am looking forward to the rest of the season.”

Another new face scheduled to arrive this week is former London Raiders forward Jacob Ranson. The speedy winger is due to train with the team ahead of the weekend home game against Milton Keynes Thunder on Saturday.

“Vaclav Drabek has had to return home for personal reasons so we need another body,” explained coach Jeremy Cornish.

“Joe Johnston will stay on defence for the time being and Jacob will bring further speed and work rate up front.”

Streatham have until the end of the month to add any further players before the transfer deadline.