Rugby: Leo Fielding produces late moment of quality – again – to seal Blackheath victory over Hull

Blackheath once again left it late to snatch victory against Hull Ionians – with Leo Fielding once again instrumental in Club coming up trumps, writes Graham Cox.

He produced a last-ditch penalty at Brantingham Park in October to secure the win. And in Saturday’s 31-29 success it was his neat inside ball on 77 minutes that allowed Jake Lloyd to cross next to the uprights.

Blackheath never gained control of the game – their high penalty count interrupted their momentum as Hull moved into a 8-0 lead early on.

It took Blackheath until the end of the opening quarter to really haul themselves into the contest and take the lead.

Geoff Griffiths benefitted from a two-man overlap after Hull lost possession at a line-out, and Sam Eydmann spotted an opportunity to move blind and send Lloyd haring down the right touchline for a try.

Lloyd made the break down the opposite flank in the 34th minute, popping the ball up for Mark Cooke to score. Ionians reduced the arrears to 17-15 at the break.

Fielding’s interception try from 80 metres out gave Blackheath some breathing space at the start of the second period but a quickly taken tap-penalty on halfway opened up the Club’s defence for right-wing Sam Wilson to go over.

Zak Poole grabbed Hull’s fourth try on the hour, adding a third conversion himself to put his side five points ahead.

With Blackheath reduced to 14-men – Griffiths dismissed for a stray elbow – a first win in six attempts against the Club moved into sight.

But Tom Ellis, making his first appearance of the campaign after recovering from an arm injury, and Matt Heeks also on for his debut at scrum-half, saw Blackheath mount one final spell of pressure to send Lloyd across before nervously holding on to deny the Yorkshiremen.

Blackheath are at Blaydon on Saturday before returning to Well Hall on February 4 for the visit of Ampthill.

****

Wimbledon’s top-of-the-table clash with leaders Tonbridge Juddian was postponed due to a frozen pitch in National League 3.

There was no action in the division due to the cold snap. The Dons are due to host Westcliff this weekend.