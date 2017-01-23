TV star Joanna Lumley backs fight to save Stockwell and Kennington community centres

TV star Joanna Lumley has backed the fight to save six community centres at risk of being sold by Hyde Housing, one of the capital’s biggest housing associations.

The Absolutely Fabulous and The New Avengers actress joined campaigners outside Stockwell Tube station and recorded a video backing the campaign to save the Stockwell Centre.

Ms Lumley said: “This would be a terrible blow to our community. We need places for people to reach their potential – this is so much more than a building. I opened the centre when it was refurbished four years ago and we need this kind of support more than ever.”

The centre is also being supported by the DJ and reggae pioneer Don Letts and the writer and journalist Will Self.

Mr Letts said: “I grew up on the Studley Estate in Stockwell and I know that communities need centres which can provide a refuge. Selling off places like this is really short-sighted.”

The protest on Saturday was organised by the Estate Resident’s Association and was

attended by 200 people, with families and councillors marching along Clapham Road to Hyde Southbank Homes offices.

Hyde have announced plans to sell or demolish the Stockwell Centre and the Kennington Park Centre in Lambeth, The Hub and Pavilion in Brent as well as The Arc and The Ringcross centres in Islington.

A petition to save the Stockwell Centre organised by councillors and the Studley Estate Residents’ Association has got more than 1,800 signatures and campaigners have instructed solicitors to examine a potential legal challenge.

Campaigners are also applying to list the Stockwell Centre and Kennington Park Community Centre as Assets of Community Value (ACV) which would provide additional protection from development.

A deputation of residents will attend Lambeth’s full council meeting on Wednesday to request the council take further steps to enforce the stock transfer agreements.

Hyde Housing, the housing association which runs the Stockwell Centre, plans to lease it to another group, with no guarantee that it will stay open or provide the same services.

The Stockwell Centre is used by 1,000 people a week, Stockwell councillors and residents are campaigning to ensure it continues to provide its current services which include a welcome project for refugees and support for unemployed residents.

Chairwoman of Kennington Park Estate Tenants’ Association and former Leader of Lambeth council, Joan Twelves, said: “I have lived next door to our community centre for more than 30 years.

“My son went to kids karate there. Now I organise keep fit and computing classes for pensioners. The destruction of Kennington Park Community Centre will damage the cohesion and social fabric of our estate and we are calling on Hyde to reconsider.”

Sheila Heard, founder of Transitions, said: “We’re a refugee support service and use the Centre regularly. It has massive social impact and I am quite sure is playing a powerful role in helping many vulnerable people keep their lives stable.”

Jean Uzoma from the Vauxhall Gardens Estate said: “I am part of a Lambeth wide visually impaired group which meet regularly in the community centre. It is so ideal for us as it is very near to public transport and is on one level with step free access which is ideal for our disability needs.”

A Hyde Group spokesman said: “Our core purpose as a housing association is to provide homes for those most most in need.

“The Hyde Group like many housing associations across the country has to make cost savings, including to our social investment arm Hyde Plus and our Community Centres. Regrettably, the investment we put into our community centres is no longer financially viable, a position we completely understand is deeply upsetting for local residents, but as a responsible housing association we must focus on creating more homes.

“Individual consultations for six of our community centres have just ended and we are now working through the responses in order to make final recommendations. It is our firm commitment to carry on working with local authority partners, residents and local community bodies to find sensible solutions and to the best of our ability keep services running as normal.”