Enjoying the benefit of Back-Up

By Libby Key

Becoming wheelchair-bound as a result of an accident is no barrier to becoming an active member of the community nor leading an independent life.

A charity set up by a former movie stunt man who suffered life-changing spinal injuries has just celebrated its 30-year anniversary. Mike Nemesvary was at the top of his game in 1985.

He performed stunts for James Bond film A View To A Kill, which came out that year.

He held more than freestyle skiing 40 titles, including three World Cup victories; 18 World Cup podiums; three European; 11 Canadian and had been British champion five times.

But on May 18 of that year, tragedy struck, four days before his Bond movie was due to premiere.

During a routine trampoline workout, he attempted a double twisting, double back somersault and blacked out.

He landed on his neck, instantly becoming a high-level quadriplegic, paralysed from the chest down and losing full use of his legs, arms and hands – aged just 24.

Following months of intensive rehabilitation, Nemesvary picked up the pieces and began to rebuild his life.

He moved into an accessible home, learned to drive a modified sports car and became a proficient sit skier.

Nemesvary didn’t give up on life and after intensive rehabilitation, he set up the charity, the Back Up Trust, in Clapham, to help people suffering from spinal cord injuries.

Now, 30 years on, the charity has expanded its services beyond skiing and is still based in Wandsworth. It has benefitted many residents since its humble beginnings in a top flat near HMP Wandsworth.

Nemesvary, now living in Canada, came back to visit in November for the charity’s 30th anniversary and saw for himself the work Back Up is doing for people with spinal injuries.

Mervyn Thomas, from Wandsworth, is one of the thousands of people who have been helped by the Back Up Trust, said: ”I attended a wheelchair skills session and this led to me going on a multi-activity course in 2011. It was a brilliant week and the course really made me feel like I could lead an independent life.”

Luke Dolan, a Tooting resident also has many fond memories of the charity: “It was the first time I’d tried a lot of things that I enjoy and take for granted today,” he said. “I went hand cycling, sailing, improved my wheelchair skills and met some amazing people. It was also the first time I’d been back in the water since my accident – the whole experience was life changing.” Also to celebrate the anniversary, Nemesvary performed a stunt flight and the charity held a ball attended by volunteers, service users and staff.

Its founder presented awards to people who have made a significant contribution to Back Up during the year. Also there was paralympian, Alexandra Rickham, who won a sailing medal in Rio and is a former Back-Up user.