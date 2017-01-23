Cameron aide given short child porn sentence after judge error

A former aide to David Cameron who was convicted for possessing child porn was given a sentence less than half of what it should have been – because of a judge’s mistake.

Patrick Rock, from Fulham, was given a two-year conditional discharge after downloading indecent images of scantily-clad girls in sexual poses – some as young as 10 – in June last year.

It has since emerged that the minimum sentence should have been five years but the mistake by Judge Alistair McCreath was not spotted until it was too late.

The Recorder of Westminster, sitting at Southwark Crown Court today, said he was now powerless to change the sentence.

Rock, 65, had claimed the images were not indecent as none of the girls were naked and only wore swimwear. The pictures were taken at a golf club during a family trip to the United States.

He faced 20 charges of making indecent photographs of a child downloaded on his iPad in August 2013.

A jury convicted him of five counts and cleared him of three others but were unable to reach verdicts on the remaining 12.

Judge McCreath gave Rock a two-year conditional discharge on each count to run concurrently and a sexual harm prevention order.

But a letter from the Met Commissioner’s office in October last year said the discharge should have been for the statutory minimum of five years.

The sentence cannot be changed because the error was not brought to the judge’s attention before the eight-week deadline.

Judge McCreath said: “When an error is made it has to be brought to the attention of the court within eight weeks. This order was made on June 2. The first I heard of it was when a letter was sent from the Met Commissioner solicitors dated October 10.

“I recognise that was unlawful but this error was not brought to my attention in time within the generous eight weeks allowed.

“I have no power to do anything about this because the time has now passed in which I could exercise these powers. In these circumstances this application to vary the order has to be refused.”

Under David Cameron, Rock was deputy head of the Home Affairs policy unit with responsibility for co-ordinating the Government’s response to child abuse images online.

The Oxford University graduate also served under Margaret Thatcher as political correspondence secretary.

The Crown Prosecution Service has indicated that it may apply to the Court of Appeal to have the order amended.