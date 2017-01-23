Five arrested in police fightback against danger drug ‘spice’

Police in Westminster have made a string of arrests as part of a new crackdown on the dangerous drug ‘spice’.

Officers have been given new powers to tackle those selling the drug on the streets after ministers made it illegal last month.

Five people have been arrested and 14 others ordered to leave key ‘spice’ hotspots in the first two weeks of Operation Kaskara.

Police have teamed up with council leaders to fight the drug, which has been particularly widespread in Westminster.

Town Hall chiefs said the “terrible” drug had “utterly destroyed” the lives of some of the most vulnerable people in the community.

The crackdown follows a change in the law in December that means those carrying ‘spice’ could face heavy fines and up to five years in prison. It was previously illegal only to deal the drug.

Police are now able to stop, search and arrest people on suspicion of carrying ‘spice’ and they can also seize quantities of the drug.

Officers said they had seen people collapse in the street after taking ‘spice’ as well as a surge in anti-social behaviour and violent crime linked to the drug.

Detective Superintendent Jane Corrigan, from the Westminster police team, said: “From late December into early January we have been actively involved in educating users about the dangers, signposting users to support services to get the message out there.

“Operation Kaskara aims to tackle the impact of ‘spice’ within the heart of London, providing a deterrent to those who want to deal or use it on the streets.”

Police have set up a dispersal zone in the borough and several officers have been deployed to deal with anti-social behaviour and crime linked to ‘spice’.

Councillor Nickie Aiken, Westminster city council’s cabinet member for public protection, said the operation was “absolutely game-changing” and would make a “real tangible difference” to support vulnerable people on the streets.

She added: “Westminster city council has campaigned hard to raise awareness of ‘spice’ and its negative impact on the most at-risk people in our communities.

“It is heart-breaking to see people whose lives have been utterly destroyed by this terrible drug.

“However, this is a decisive moment and Westminster city council, the police and the Government are fighting back against this destructive drug.”