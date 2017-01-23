Monday, January 23, 2017
Injury update: Millwall boss confident that key man will return soon

By Richard Cawley -
Shaun Hutchinson rues a header flashing wide against Charlton Photo: Brian Tonks

Millwall boss Neil Harris is confident that Shaun Hutchinson’s latest injury niggle is only short term.

The former Fulham centre-back had started the last six matches before sitting out Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Bradford with a calf tear.

Jake Cooper, signed on loan from Reading towards the end of last week, made his debut at Valley Parade.

“It’s a very minor tear,” said Harris. “We’re not looking long term with Hutch. Hopefully it is only a few weeks – two or maybe three. We want him back sooner rather than later because we’ve got a lot of games coming up in a short space of time and I want all my players fit.

“I want the ability to change my team. I don’t want anybody in that treatment room.”

Richard Cawley
Sports Editor | South London Press sports editor since 2007 who has covered huge sporting events for the paper – Crystal Palace’s Championship play-off final, two trips to Wembley in the FA Cup and David Haye’s world heavyweight unification fight with Wladimir Klitschko. Previously sub-edited on the Sunday Mirror, Daily Star and Sport First. Former ClubCall deputy editor.

