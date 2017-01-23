Monday, January 23, 2017
Man charged with killing 21-year-old at their shared home

Man charged with killing 21-year-old at their shared home

By Toby Porter -
0
17

A 29-year-old has been charged with murder following a stabbing in Tooting in the early hours of Saturday.

Richard Wilson-Michael, of Drakefield Road, was charged with murder yesterday.

He will appear in custody at Bromley Magistrates’ court this morning charged with the murder of Kyle Maher, 21, also of Drakefield Road, Tooting, grievous bodily harm of and possession of an offensive weapon.

The incident, in which a 17-year-old woman was also injured, happened at 3am on Saturday in their shared home in Drakefield Road.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Toby Porter
Chief Reporter | Former news reporter on Daily Mail and Times, former editor in Edinburgh and Barnet. Sports editor and father for 15 years. Once made nine doormats for Harrods entrances. They lasted two years.

LEAVE A REPLY

© Copyright 2017 - Capital Media Newspapers
Man charged with killing 21-year-old at their shared home