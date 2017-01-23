Man charged with killing 21-year-old at their shared home

A 29-year-old has been charged with murder following a stabbing in Tooting in the early hours of Saturday.

Richard Wilson-Michael, of Drakefield Road, was charged with murder yesterday.

He will appear in custody at Bromley Magistrates’ court this morning charged with the murder of Kyle Maher, 21, also of Drakefield Road, Tooting, grievous bodily harm of and possession of an offensive weapon.

The incident, in which a 17-year-old woman was also injured, happened at 3am on Saturday in their shared home in Drakefield Road.