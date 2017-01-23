Palace new boy Schlupp: Referee should have stopped game before Everton winner

Crystal Palace new boy Jeffrey Schlupp is unsure why referee Anthony Taylor did not stop play while he was down with cramp – Seamus Coleman striking a late winner for Everton at Goodison Park.

The Eagles were effectively playing with 10 men as the recent signing from Leicester City stayed down on the turf.

Schlupp told eagles.cpfc.co.uk: “It is just how it is going for us lately. We’ve got a player down and the ref has got to stop the play. He has not and we’ve gone and conceded a goal.

“It was just cramp. It’s been a while since I’ve played a full 90 minutes in the Premier League. My leg locked up and I couldn’t move. The ball has gone out of play and I’m on the pitch, but he has not stopped the game for some reason.

“We’ve got to take it on the chin and move on.”

The result confirmed Palace’s place in the Premier League bottom three.

“I’m sure most people in the team have been in sticky situations like this before,” said Schlupp. “They know what it takes to get out of it.”