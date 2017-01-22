Palace boss Sam Allardyce issues warning as Eagles slide into Premier League bottom three

Crystal Palace boss Sam Allardyce is expecting the club’s relegation fight to go right up to the wire.

The Eagles lost 1-0 to Everton on Saturday and the latest round of matches saw them slide into the bottom three in the Premier League.

On the fight for survival

“I will try and continue to grow the players to get better, and try and say ‘I’ve been here before, I know what it takes to get out of this particular predicament, and I can only do that if you respond to what we do’, and that is a day-to-day process that’s ever relenting from now until the end of the season.

“If we get safe it’ll be the last two weeks if we’re lucky. It was the same at Sunderland – it was two games to go before we got safe, it’ll be the same for us all down there. We’ll have our ups, we’ll have our downs; we’ll have to put something like four or five wins on the trot together, which can happen, if you get the right belief going quickly.

“I did at West Ham, in February I think, we won five on the trot when we were in the bottom three. Sunderland was a slower process by drawing, drawing, drawing, winning, drawing, so the process is when we play a game, don’t lose, and when we start from that basis we build their confidence.”

The performance against Everton – does it show the team adjusting to your methods?

“It’s a process of adjusting to my methods which can’t happen overnight. You can get a better response and the biggest result I didn’t get was Watford. If they’d have put the ball away against Watford and gone 2-0 up… we’ve thrown five points away off three penalty misses. Watford we’d have won 2-0, I don’t think they’d have come back from that. It was Bournemouth [under Alan Pardew] where we missed a penalty, they tell me, which would have won us a game, and I think West Ham if we scored the penalty it might have got us a point.

“You’ve got to put the penalties in, when you get them – that makes a difference when you’re in this position because that could win you a game.”

Concern that Marco Silva at Hull and Paul Clement at Swansea have had a bit of a bounce in results?

“Not really. What concerns me is where we are after 38 games. See where we are then: changearound by new managers can happen in the short-term. I like to think when it happens [with me], it happens for the long-term, not just the short-term.”