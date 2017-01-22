Chelsea 1 Hull City 0 – half-time

Diego Costa almost put the Blues 1-0 up within nine seconds of the start when his blistering volley from the edge of the Hull City penalty area, inched wide of goal.

But he had to wait until the seventh minute of the nine added minutes to put the Blues ahead.

He cooly slammed the ball home from a Victor Moses, byline cross from six yards to break the subbon resistance of relegation-haunted Hull City, who did very little to aid their survival cause during a dour first half.

The nine added minutes were a result of the treatment received by Ryan Mason, who came off worse in a clash of heads with Gary Cahill. While Cahill carried on, after treatment Mason was stretchered off.