Sunday, January 22, 2017
Murder investigation launched following stabbing in Tooting

By Shuz Azam -
Detectives have launched a murder investigation following a stabbing in Tooting.

Police were called shortly after 03:00hrs on Saturday, 21 January, to reports of a disturbance at a house on Drakefield Road.

Officers attended and found a man inside the property suffering from stab injuries. Police officers administered first aid prior to the arrival of the London Ambulance Service.

The man – believed to be aged in his early 20s – was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival. Enquiries continue to establish the man’s identity.

Next of kin are yet to be informed.

A post-mortem examination will be arranged in due course.

A 17-year-old girl was also taken to hospital suffering stab injuries to her hands. Her condition is not life-threatening.

A second man, aged 29 years, was also taken to hospital suffering from stab injuries. He was arrested on suspicion of murder.

He has since been discharged from hospital and remains in custody at a south London police station.

Detectives from the Homicide and Major Crime Command are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the incident room on 020 8721 4868 or via 101. They can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

 

