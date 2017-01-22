Millwall boss not expecting further transfer deals as he hails “outstanding” Cooper

Neil Harris hailed an “outstanding” debut from on-loan defender Jake Cooper in Millwall’s battling draw at Bradford.

The towering Reading centre-half stepped straight in after Shaun Hutchinson was ruled out with a minor tear in his calf.

He formed an instant partnership with Byron Webster as the Lions made it seven unbeaten with a point against a play-off rival who have not lost at home this season.

Millwall boss Harris said: “Jake was outstanding. The combination with Byron looked good.

“He won his headers and his shape was good. You can see he’s played a lot of football at a higher level against good players.

“When you’re 9ft 6in you’re going to be a threat! He’s disappointed he didn’t score first-half when he hit the bar.

“It was too much of a risk to play Shaun but fortunately Jake was on his way into the club anyway.”

The draw kept Millwall six points behind fifth-placed Bradford with a game in hand. But Harris felt they could have done better from good positions on the counter-attack.

He added: “We made good decisions but the timing of the pass was just out. That’s certainly something for us to focus on this week.

“We were in a good place and fancied us to come and win.

“But the point’s important for us. It makes us seven unbeaten and keeps us on the coat tails of people above us.

“Come to a team that is above us in the league and not be beaten is really key.”

Harris, who gave Jed Wallace a late run-out from the bench, is not anticipating any more business in the remaining week of the transfer window unless circumstances change.

“Every manager would say ‘I’d love one more’ but the reality is I’ve been fortunate to bring two players in.

“For the next eight or nine days of the window we’ll probably have to be a little bit reactive in case anything happens in training.”