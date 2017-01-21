Bradford 1 Millwall 1 – Lions extend unbeaten run to seven games

Millwall extended their unbeaten run to seven games with a 1-1 draw at Bradford.

Lee Gregory fired the Lions in front with his 11th goal of the season five minutes after the break.

Shaun Cummings’ cross was flicked on by Aiden O’Brien but Gregory, who headed against the bar in the first half, still had it all to do. He held off the challenge of Romain Vincelot to shoot on the turn across keeper Colin Doyle.

But Bradford, missing Sheffield United transfer target James Hanson, were level 10 minutes later.

Mark Marshall drilled a low cross into the goalmouth and left-back James Meredith slid in to convert from close range.

Millwall gave a debut to on-loan Reading defender Jake Cooper in place of Shaun Hutchinson – the first time boss Neil Harris has changed his team since December 21.