Crystal Palace 0 Everton 1 – A change in playing style but still no upturn in results for Big Sam

A new formation for Crystal Palace, but Premier League life got no easier as Seamus Coleman’s late goal sealed the win for Everton.

The Eagles have now taken one point from a possible 15 since Sam Allardyce took charge and Swansea’s dramatic victory at Anfield earlier on Saturday puts the South London club into the relegation zone.

Coleman’s 87th-minute goal came from a passage of play where the home side were effectively down to 10 men, with Jeffrey Schlupp staying down just near the end of the pitch.

Referee Anthony Taylor allowed play to continue and Everton’s right-back slammed past Wayne Hennessey, who had made a number of saves – the visitors were by far the more fluid attacking outfit.

Allardyce went with a 3-5-2 formation and Palace did have chances, not least Christian Benteke’s early header from James McArthur’s cross which came back off the bar with Joel Robles beaten.

The Everton keeper also dived to his right to make a one-handed save as Jason Puncheon’s free-kick was attacked by Scott Dann and Benteke – the former seeming to get the header on target.

Everton could point to more opportunities. Romelu Lukaku’s first-half shot came back off the base of the post with Ross Barkley offside as he converted the loose ball.

Palace lacked the same kind of ball-carrying presence as Barkley and he twice flashed shots across the face of Palace’s goal in the second half.

Hennessey also did well to keep out Ramiro Funes Mori’s stinging strike in the opening 45 minutes. He also made a smart stop from a Kevin Mirallas shot.

It has to be hoped that Schlupp’s injury is not a bad one. Playing in the left-back role he put in a heavy workload – attacking with pace late on as he picked up that niggle.

With Palace only making the one signing, and their situation become tougher by the match, they need more fit players to count upon – not less.