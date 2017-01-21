Palace v Everton team line-ups: Big Sam goes with 3-5-2 for visit of the Toffees

Crystal Palace boss Sam Allardyce has gone with wing-backs and a three-man defence for today’s game against Everton.

Jeffrey Schlupp, a recent capture from Leicester, starts on the left for the Eagles with Joel Ward filling the other wide slot.

Scott Dann, Damien Delaney and James Tomkins all play in central defence, with the new formation also allowing Loic Remy to be paired up with Christian Benteke.

Former Charlton winger Ademola Lookman is named on the bench for Everton.

Palace: Hennessey, Dann, Delaney, Tomkins, Ward, McArthur, Cabaye, Puncheon, Schlupp, Remy, Benteke. Subs: Speroni, Flamini, Townsend, Lee, Ledley, Kaikai, Kelly.

Everton: Robles, Baines, Williams, Barry, Coleman, Funes Mori, Davies, Holgate, Mirallas, Barkley, Lukaku. Subs: Stekelenburg, Schneiderlin, Jagielka, McCarthy, Valencia, Oviedo, Lookman.