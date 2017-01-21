David Haye announces new promotional company

David Haye has announced a promotional company with American fight figure Richard Schaefer which will see the duo move into holding their own shows.

The Bermondsey two-weight world champion has always ensured he has independence in his career – never signing long-term deals with any promoters.

He won his first world title – the WBC cruiserweight belt – by becoming mandatory challenger to Jean-Marc Mormeck and travelling into his home city of Paris.

That ensured that there were no ‘options’ on The Hayemaker, which is essentially where a bout is agreed and then a promoter has a longer-term arrangement.

The same applied for his next bout as he quickly dismantled Enzo Maccarinelli on a Frank Warren bill. The Welshman was aligned to Warren, who only agreed a one-off clash.

Since Haye moved into the heavyweight division he has promoted himself or featured on overseas shows.

Even his forthcoming grudge bout with Liverpudlian Tony Bellew is joint promoted by himself and Matchroom Sport’s Eddie Hearn.

Hearn has Sky Sports locked down while Warren recently agreed a deal with BT Sports.

It remains to be seen who Hayemaker Ringstar will seek TV coverage from, absolutely essential to attract boxers to their stable.

“This shift will impact an incredible sport in a hugely positive way,” said Haye. “Hayemaker Ringstar will be renowned for discovering amazing young talent, nurturing, empowering, and helping them to become global stars.

“The promoters who have dominated the British scene until now have done a good job.

“But with Richard’s unrivalled track record coupled with my first hand insight understanding the needs of a fighter through the evolution of their career Hayemaker Ringstar provides fighters with the perfect environment to maximise their potential, both in the ring and commercially.”