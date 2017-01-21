Jed Wallace snubbed Championship interest to make Millwall loan switch

Jed Wallace turned down interest from a Championship side to opt for a loan return to Millwall.

The Wolves winger, 23, will spend the rest of the season at The Den.

And the South London Press has been told about one struggling side from the division above who were keen on taking Wallace.

Charlton also at least lodged an enquiry regarding the former Portsmouth midfielder earlier in the transfer window – but his desire was always on coming back to the Den.

Wallace made a big impact when he joined the Lions last January. But because it was initially a one-month stay it could only be extended to a maximum of three months. He was recalled in mid-March.

He is eligible to feature in next weekend’s FA Cup tie against Watford and Millwall are keen to explore the option of taking the Reading-born attacker on a permanent basis. His Molineux deal runs until the summer of 2018.

“We’re happy to have Jed until the end of the season with the possibility of agreeing something after that,” said Millwall boss Neil Harris.

“He had a fantastic time with us last year. He added real quality, real impetus to us when we needed it. I always thought our paths might cross again.

“When I knew Jed might come available I was keen to do it. We’ve got a fit healthy squad but I thought we might be a little bit short going into the run-in in the attacking positions.

“Jed gives us the opportunity to not only play him in the wide areas but off the front. It means we can push Aiden O’Brien and Fred Onyedinma further forward at times when we need to freshen things up.

“We’ve got 20 league games left and a huge cup game against Watford which we’ll enjoy and look forward to. We’ve got just under half a season of football to go and 14 or 15 games in February and March. We demand so much – especially from are wide players – it was about boosting those options.”