Steve Morison reveals his goalscoring idol – and targets 100 goals for Millwall

Steve Morison has his sights on hitting 100 goals for Millwall after recently moving to 11th in their all-time scorers list.

His lob at AFC Wimbledon on January 2 took him to 12 for the campaign and onto 80 for the Lions.

Morison needs just three goals to overtake John Shepard and crack the top 10. And the likes of Alf Twigg, Derek Possee, Jim Constantine and Richard Jones are all potentially ones he could move ahead of before the season finishes.

The real leap is to record-holder Neil Harris (138) and Teddy Sheringham (111).

“People let you know about it,” he said. “It’s a long way to go to the manager. I suppose 100 goals is a very realistic target over the next two seasons. That will be a great achievement at a club I hold dear to my heart. If I get there I’ll be behind two legends. I must have been doing something right.”

When he is asked about youngsters from the area wanting to grow up to be the next Steve Morison banging in goals at The Den he replies: “I’m the biggest role model to my son [Fenton].

“He loves playing football. He embarrasses me all the time – wherever we go he tells them what his dad does, who his dad is. Some of the people around the club get excited when they see you, but if I walk down the street and Harry Kane or Marcus Rashford were next to me then I’d soon get forgotten about!

“I want to be remembered for the right things. From a striker’s point of view that is for scoring goals. I’d like to get to 100 goals and depending how quickly you do that depends what comes next.”

One volley at Charlton on Saturday was cleared off the line by Jorge Teixeira – Morison not quite getting his usual trusty connection. He instantly whipped in a cross which Shaun Hutchinson just headed wide.

“It’s a tough skill when it bounces just in front of you and you are trying to volley it – it can end up anywhere. I was concentrating so much on getting it on target and avoiding the keeper – which I managed to do. To be fair to their lad, he’s dropped to defend the line.

“It’s come back to me and I’ve had a decent touch and put it in for Hutch. Every time I see it back I think he’s going to head it in.

“If that ball comes on the full volley then maybe I get a better connection, on another day he [Teixeira] doesn’t get back near it and the ball rolls into the net and everyone’s saying what a great volley.”

Morison has a soft spot for Liverpool but his own inspiration was Alan Shearer, who scored 283 league goals and a record 260 in the Premier League.

“He was the best, wasn’t he? I remember when I played Sunday league football – that’s how I celebrated. One arm in the air, running around. There were fantastic strikers around that time like Robbie Fowler and Michael Owen. But for me it was Alean Shearer. I don’t try and model my game on him, because I don’t get anywhere near that fella.

“I sat with my lad the other day and they had all his goals on Sky Sports – fantastic to watch. He scored all types of goals – he wasn’t just renowned for scoring tap-ins or headers. He could score a bit of everything – I think I’ve got that in my locker, anyway.”

Morison is already signed to be at Millwall for next season with Harris not waiting for a clause in his contract – which added another 12 months after a set amount of games – to be triggered.

So could the club which handed him his chance in the professional game – Kenny Jackett buying him for £130,000 from Stevenage in August 2006 – also be where he hangs up his boots?

“I’d like to but the situation will dictate that. If for whatever reason the manager’s not here then it might be taken out of my hands. While the manager is here and while we’re doing what we’re doing, that’s all I’m thinking about.

“That would be my aim. The new deal was a very quick, two-minute conversation.

“No-one knows the future. But hypothetically if it is like right now for the next three, four or five years then I wouldn’t want to go anywhere.”