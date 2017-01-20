Workers 12 days of strike action set to rock Woolwich Ferry

AROUND 42,000 journeys are set to be disrupted by 12 days of strike action by ferry workers over “bullying culture” and sexual harassment claims.

The Unite union has announced its members who work for the Woolwich Ferry have voted for the 24 hour action which is to kick off on Friday and be held on subsequent Fridays until April 14. The union say staff on the link across the Thames between Greenwich and Newham voted to take the action over an alleged culture of bullying and sexual harassment at the ferry run by Briggs Marine Contractors Ltd on behalf of Transport for London. The dispute is also over health and safety concerns . The 36 union members on the vital free route including crew members, traffic teams, engineers and office staff voted by a majority of 88 per cent to take strike action.

As around 3,500 vehicles use the ferry every day it is estimated the action could affect about 42,000 drivers during the 12 days.

Onay Kasab, the Unite regional officer, said: “There is a very unpleasant culture of bullying and harassment at this company, including serious allegations of a sexual nature made by one of our female members. The large majority for 12 days of strike action underpins our members’ anger at the company culture. We accept that the strikes will cause serious disruption to an estimated 42,000 car and vehicle users, as well as countless foot passengers, right into the spring, and they will have to use alternative routes on London’s already strained and creaking transport system. However, the ball is very much in the court of the employer. The bosses need to address these serious allegations urgently, if strike action is to be averted.”

He said: “Our members have also reported that health and safety is being compromised through lack of training and that the bosses are trying to cut costs by failing to abide by agreements. Briggs Marine Contractors Ltd now has a window of opportunity to enter into a constructive dialogue with Unite to resolve these serious issues that are adversely affecting our members. Unite’s door is open 24/7.”

Rachel Creegan, the managing director of Briggs Marine, told SLP, “We are naturally disappointed with Unite’s decision to go ahead with strike action. At the company’s request, the trade unions entered into ACAS talks in early January, and further talks are now scheduled for early February. We have arranged additional talks in the interim and we hope that these talks will be productive. Briggs Marine takes the health, safety and welfare of our employees extremely seriously and in line with this commitment, working with our staff locally, we have improved the safety performance of the operation significantly in our time of operating the service.”

She said: “Briggs Marine remains committed to avoiding unnecessary industrial action and inconvenience to the public. We are – and will remain – open to discussion.”

A TfL spokesperson said, ““We urge Briggs Marine and Unite and GMB to resolve this dispute as quickly as possible to avoid any disruption for Londoners.”