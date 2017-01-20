Greenwich theatre boss on play about cricketer who tragically lost an eye

Column by James Haddrell the artistic and executive director of Greenwich Theatre.

In this year’s New Year’s Honours list, it was interesting to see such a strong presence for both sport and the arts. With the likes of Andy Murray, Jessica Ennis-Hill and Mo Farah honoured for their achievements in sport, at the same time people from the theatre world like Mark Rylance, Richard Eyre and Clive Rowe were also selected to receive honours.

I have often thought that whilst sport and the arts are usually seen as having different audiences, they are very similar in many ways. They both involve years of training, when participants reach the highest level they transcend hobbies or pastimes and become spectator activities for thousands of people to watch, and at their best they are both full of drama.

For that reason I was intrigued last year to hear about a live theatre production touring cricket grounds around the country, co-presented by Roughhouse Theatre and the Professional Cricketers’ Association.

When The Eye Has Gone tells the story of Colin Milburn, one of English cricket’s most exciting players. However, at the age of just 27 Milburn was involved in a horrific car crash and lost his left eye. At the time his upbeat resolve was widely commented on, astonishing those who saw him. He even made it into the Northampton General Hospital’s annual report, which said that “his infectious good humour and indomitable spirit raised morale throughout the hospital.”

Milburn was an unlikely cricketer, and would be considered even less typical now. He was a large man and not a good fielder, but his weight gave him power and he had astonishing reflexes. He made 94 on debut against the mighty West Indies in 1966 and then in just two hours scored 126 not out at Lord’s to save the game. However, the loss of his eye was too much for him and his attempted comeback was a failure. Even his attempt at commentary was a failure as his sight was too poor. By the age of 48, Milburn was dead of a heart attack and cricket had lost one of its greatest players, and one of its most popular figure heads.

Turning anyone’s life into a play is hard, but for this one-man show set in a Durham pub, actor Dan Gaisford plays Milburn and over 50 other characters, taking us back to the glory days of an unlikely sporting hero and the dark days that followed the end of his career. Touring the play to cricket grounds was an inspired decision, bringing together theatre and sports fans to celebrate a unique character. Gaisford’s performance was one of those that is talked about for months afterwards, so for that reason I am delighted to have secured a return visit for the show, visiting the Greenwich Theatre studio on Tuesday 14 March. Whether you consider yourself a fan of sport or of theatre, you won’t find a more dramatic story than the tale of one man’s rise to fame, and his subsequent battle to deal with the loss of the one thing that brought that fame.

When The Eye Has Gone, Tue 14 March

Box Office 020 8858 7755, www.greenwichtheatre.org.uk