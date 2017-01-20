Anger at significant rise in tower in revised Lewisham Gateway scheme

Concerns have been raised over proposals for a 32-storey tower on a key site in Lewisham town centre.

Residents packed a public meeting on plans to revise the Lewisham Gateway Masterplan, submitted by Muse Developments for the area between the station and the shopping centre on Thursday night.

Objectors questioned the appropriateness of the hike in height of one of the towers – from 25 to 32 storeys – and its impact on the skyline and nearby conservation areas.

Residents said they felt “duped” into believing the revised scheme would not increase the bulk of the development when it “clearly” looked much bigger. The meeting at the Methodist Church in Albion Way also provided an opportunity for many to air concerns that the masterplan’s previous planning permission had no affordable homes.

The new application is for an amendment to the original scheme, which was drawn up in 2006 and won permission in 2009, to respond to the changes in the town in the past 10 years.

The first phase, which comprises of two towers and public space close to the station, is close to completion. The second phase includes homes, a hotel, shops, offices and open space.

Senior planning officer Helen Milner said the second public information meeting was held due to the high number of objections made to the revisions.

She said the masterplan gave permission for a scheme for a floorspace of 100,000sqm, and while the original plan only used 78,000 of this the new one was for the maximum agreed.

Architect Imola Berczi, from UN Studio said the revisions were to respond to the significant changes in the town centre and a requirement for more homes.

She said the plans were to remove the space for education or office use at the bottom of one of the buildings and increase the number of residential units by about 150.

She said there would be ‘no change to floorspace’ but the buildings would become “narrower and higher” as the bulk of the buildings at the base were for education and office use “as there is not so much demand for it.”

She highlighted under the revisions the hotel would be bigger, there would be retail on two floors with a leisure space possible for a cinema and there would be more open space.

But Ian Chalk, from Belmont Hill, said: “Most people are concerned about the high level of the building. It’s a significant increase in height. I understand that the new scheme will look more elegant but the building is too big for the area – why is it so tall?

“Many people feel they have been duped by the application, saying there is no increase in floor space.”

Concerns were expressed over the impact on the skyline and views from nearby conservation areas, including Blackheath.

Don Jackson, from Elliot Park, said: “I have lived here for 10 years and in this time have seen my view of the skyline from my lounge disappear due to high buildings – I still have one small gap but this tower will fill that in – I might as well live in Canary Wharf.”

Paul deZylva, the chairman of environmental campaigners Quaggy Waterways Action Group, said: “I feel the opportunity is not being taken to ensure Lewisham does not end up looking like everywhere else.

“There is an opportunity to put in more green spaces rather than just the trees in concrete which many developments seem to have. It would be good to have a revision which was more creative and distinctive rather than just trying to squeeze more things in.”

Ms Milner said no affordable homes were agreed for the site as not deemed financially viable in 2009 but the council will be revisiting this.

Doug Finlay, the development director for Lewisham Gateway Developments Ltd said, “We’ve applied for permission to update the outline masterplan to create an outstanding development. We’re proud of the progress we have made with the infrastructure and phase 1 to date, however the town centre has changed over the last ten years, and we consider it appropriate to amend the masterplan.

“If this application is successful we will develop a detailed designed proposals in subsequent application for each of the new buildings. As part of that submission process we will consult with local people on all these matters and prepare a detailed application for the council to consider.

“If approved the plans will give the green light for the continued delivery of this multi million pound project in Lewisham town centre – providing hundreds of new homes, jobs and a new pedestrianised streets lined with shops, cafes and restaurants, linking the DLR and Lewisham Station with Lewisham town centre.”

