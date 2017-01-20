Protest to save Stockwell and Kennington community centres

Councillors and residents are organising a protest to save community centres across London at risk of being sold off by Hyde Housing, one of the capital’s biggest housing

associations.

Hyde has announced plans to sell or demolish the Stockwell Centre and the Kennington Park Centre in Oval, The Hub and Pavilion in Brent as well as The Arc and The Ringcross centres in Islington.

A petition to save the Stockwell Centre, organised by councillors and the Studley Estate Residents’ Association, has got more than 1,600 signatures and campaigners have instructed solicitors to examine a potential legal challenge, on the basis of promises broken in the original consultation with residents when the estate was transferred from Lambeth council in 1999.

Stockwell councillor Alex Bigham said: “This is a place which allows the community to get together and provides crucial support to help people lead healthier lives and get back into work.”

Campaigners say Hyde Housing plans to lease the Stockwell Centre, which is used by about 1,000 people each week, to another group, with no guarantee that it will stay open or provide the same services to residents

The Kennington Park Community Centre is earmarked for demolition, and Hyde intends to build luxury private homes which many say will be unaffordable to local residents.

A Hyde Group spokesman said: “We completely understand that this is not a position residents wanted to be in, however The Hyde Group, like many housing associations across the country, has to make cost

savings, including to our social investment arm Hyde Plus and our community

centres.

“Regrettably, the investment we put into our community centres is no longer financially viable, as we focus on our core purpose of providing homes for those most vulnerable in society.

“Individual consultations for six of our community centres have just closed and we are now working through the responses

in order to make final recommendations.

“It is our firm commitment to carry on working with local authority partners, residents and local community bodies to find sensible solutions and to the best of our ability keep services running as normal.”

A campaign video has been released by supporters of the Stockwell centre at www.youtube.com/watch

Tomorrow’s protest is to be held at 2pm at the Stockwell War Memorial.