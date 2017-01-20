Millwall striker Morison hits back over Charlton defender’s red card – and reveals strategy employed against centre-backs

“It’s part of how I play football. I wouldn’t say I’m blessed with unbelievable pace or skill. I’m not this fantastic technical player. I’m going to use every advantage I can to get the better of my opponent.”

Steve Morison is not one for mundane soundbites. It is always real talk from a player viewed as real Wall by a demanding fanbase.

The Millwall striker is discussing last weekend’s derby at Charlton where Jorge Teixeira was sent off after the final whistle – picking up a second booking for throwing the ball at the back of Morison’s head.

What follows is intriguing insight into what makes the Lions’ talismanic frontman tick.

“I like to look at the pairing I’m going to play against – I’ll pick a victim out of the two,” said Morison, nursing a cup of tea at the club’s training ground in Calmont Road on Tuesday morning. “Which one I’ll try and play on for the majority of the game. The one I feel is the weaker of the two. I’ll do everything in my power within that 90 minutes to make sure he doesn’t have a nice time.

“That can mean by any means possible, without stepping over the line. I don’t get sent off, I don’t often get booked. It is something you learn and can become quite good at. It suits the football club I’m at – Millwall is that way, they like getting under peoples’ skin.

“If an opponent is concentrating on me and not on the game then I’m one up.

“It was a tough battle. He got booked for a stupid tackle on me on the halfway line. I thought I’d have him in the second half at some point, that he was going to step across the line again and I’d most probably get him sent off.

“But he changed the way he played. I said to Livers [David Livermore, assistant manager] he didn’t get as physical, so close and tight. He knew he was on a tightrope. He defends a bit differently to other people. He’d rather grab you and stop you running in behind. I want to do that and when he’s stopping you it is frustrating. You’re on to the ref ‘c’mon, he’s not even looking at the ball here’.”

Teixeira apologised on Twitter for his dismissal but claimed that Morison “misbehaved badly towards me and my club”.

It meets with a no-nonsense response from the 33-year-old.

“The only person who crossed the line was him,” said Morison. “He got booked twice and sent off for throwing the ball at my head.

“He went down at the end and I thought the ref had blown for a foul when I hadn’t touched him. I said ‘stop cheating’. But it was the end of the game. Somehow they are trying to paint me as the bad guy over there and that I said something I shouldn’t have said.

“I haven’t said anything to him that hasn’t been said a million times before. The fact he wasn’t composed enough to deal with that is nothing to do with me. I got right under his skin and it has cost his team a centre-half for the next game.”

Morison had to deal with offensive hand gestures from the home support near the tunnel as he made his way off the pitch – responding by clapping and a thumbs up.

He is quick to point out that he enjoys his trips to The Valley.

“It’s a nice ground and the pitch is decent – better than our one. We banged out the away end and the rest of the ground was half empty in other places. You get your standard verbals.

“I enjoy it. If they want to spend their time abusing you I thank them for coming out and paying their money to watch us. They wouldn’t say it to you on the street. They say ‘we’ll see you after the game’…you walk out afterwards and there’s no-one standing there.

“Some of it is disgusting. When you see kids sitting next to people and they are talking like that. But it is what it is.

“We were very average in the game but still managed to create quite a few chances. We looked pretty solid at the back apart from the one moment with Jordan [Archer]. He didn’t have much to do.

“Considering we didn’t perform at the levels of the last five games it was a good point in the end. We took four points off Charlton – it’s been a good Christmas.”

Millwall are on a six-game unbeaten run – during which their starting 11 has remained unchanged. The club record in that respect is 12 games between February and April in 1924. The next best is nine in the 1972/73 and 1988/89 campaigns.

“I still don’t think, if we put a run together, that the top two isn’t out of the question. The teams up there are going to have injuries and dips in form. It’s all to play for. There are at least 10 to 12 teams all going for the top six. Some a bit lower down are not going to get top two, but could definitely get into the play-off places. We’re in a good place, a nice settled team and not too many injuries.

“We had chances at Charlton. Lee Gregory and Shaun Hutchinson’s headers in the second half – you’re waiting for the net to ripple. They look nailed-on goals but it wasn’t to be. But that’s the positives to take away from it. We said afterwards that it wasn’t our best performance but what we created shows even if we’re not playing at 100 per cent – that we’re not at full tilt – we’re still going to create.

“We were solid at the back. They got into wide areas but didn’t really hurt us.”