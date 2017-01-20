Millwall midfielder vows not to change game despite prospect of two-game ban

Ben Thompson will not be changing his game despite the looming threat of a two-game ban.

The Millwall midfielder, 21, picked up his eighth booking of the campaign in Saturday’s 0-0 draw at Charlton.

And if Thompson hits 10 before a cut-off point at the end of March then he will serve his second suspension this season. He was dismissed for two cautions in the 3-2 home loss to Rochdale in late September and sat out the 3-1 reverse at Port Vale.

The Lions fan is only five appearances short of matching his total in the 2015-16 campaign, which was a breakthrough one for the tough-tackling central midfielder.

“I don’t go out to get yellow cards but I get quite a few with the way I play,” said Thompson, who trialled with Aston Villa and Millwall before signing a two-year scholarship with his boyhood club in 2012.

“I don’t pull out of tackles. I play with my heart. The manager knows I am going to get bookings and sending offs. If it comes, it comes. I can’t help that. I’m not going to change. The reason I’m in the team and have stayed there is to win the ball and give it to the strikers or attacking players to score.

“I got banned last year after five bookings. It’s a horrible feeling being out of the team because you lose your place. Hopefully it doesn’t happen. I want to be playing all the games I possibly can.”

Lions boss Neil Harris has named the same starting 11 for the last six matches. The last time they did it for five matches was in November 1987.

“It’s a good thing,” said Thompson. “If you’re winning and doing well then why would you change something that’s not broken? The boys have done extremely well over that period. We’ve all put in a shift. If I know that us playing well keeps me in then that pushes me to be better.”

Millwall are four points off their total at the same stage of last season.

The Lions went on to lose just one of their next 13 matches – eight wins and four draws. Similar form is likely to be required again.

“We’ve got the ability,” said Thompson. “We know we can beat teams and score goals. There’s no reason we can’t go and do the same as we did last year and go all the way to the play-off final, that would be a dream again.”