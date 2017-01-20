Charlton new boy on Millwall derby debut and what made him plump for Valley move

Nathan Byrne has revealed that Karl Robinson was a big reason behind his decision to opt for Charlton Athletic when he made a loan exit from Wigan.

The 24-year-old was handed his debut by the Addicks in Saturday’s derby stalemate with Millwall.

And Byrne admits that Nicky Ajose – not part of the matchday 17 at the weekend – also vouched for life at The Valley.

“In the last couple of weeks while I was at Wigan I knew there were a few clubs interested,” he said. “I was just trying to get a feel for what would be best.

“Once I heard that Charlton were interested, I wanted to come here. A lot of it was the manager. I played a lot of games against him when he was at Milton Keynes – five or six – so I knew how he liked to get his teams to play and set up. That suits me as a player.

“Then I spoke to Nicky Ajose and he said it was a good group of lads. That made it even easier. We were at Swindon and I first met him at 19 or 20 when we were both on loan at Crawley, we were in the same hotel together. I got to know him and we’ve spoken ever since.

“Players usually give you their honest opinion. Everything he said was positive.

“I’m just trying to do what I can to help the team and I’ll see where it takes me in the summer. I haven’t really thought about anything after that. At the moment I’m looking to play games and play well.”

Byrne has been unlucky with recent moves. He had two campaigns of regular football at Swindon, who he joined on a free transfer from Tottenham in 2013, but then had quick managerial changes at his next two clubs.

He was signed by Kenny Jackett at Wolves only for Walter Zenga to replace him. Then he made a permanent switch to Wigan in August – Gary Caldwell getting the bullet two months later.

“I really haven’t been playing consistently for about 18 months,” he said. “At my age it is all I want to be doing. I just feel a bit unlucky. The manager’s said to come here, play and hopefully impress. That’s my plan. Sometimes you can’t do much at a club if you’re not involved or in the team because of the style of play, how a manager wants to set up.

“It’s unfortunate when there is a managerial change and they don’t see you in their plans or they don’t give you the game-time you need.”

Byrne’s most successful spell was at the County Ground. He was selected for the League One team of the year as they reached the play-off final, only to lose 4-0 to Preston North End at Wembley in 2015.

“When I was at Swindon I was playing as a right wing-back. People got a bit confused because of the term wing-back. I was mostly high and wide and the player on the left was more defensive. It worked really well for us. Either wide or a number 10 is preferably where I play.

“We had a side who were all aged around 21 or 22. We were young, hungry and wanted to play in the right way. Our style of play meant a lot of teams couldn’t really deal with us.”

Byrne added energy to the midfield in his first outing for Charlton. His volley forced Lions keeper Jordan Archer into a save during the first half.

“It felt good to get back out there and play 90 minutes – I haven’t done that in months. I’m direct, want to run at people. I want to assist goals and get crosses in the box, to bring a forward-thinking style to the team.

“There is a lot more to come from me in the weeks coming up. It went alright on Saturday. It got a bit quieter in the second half.

“The two injuries early on didn’t help us. They brought on two fresh players after 60 minutes and that gives a team a bit more energy in the last 30 minutes. We could only bring on one – Ricky [Holmes]. He helped us as well, but the injuries killed us a little bit.

“It’s hard when you haven’t got that physical presence of Josh on the pitch. It was a bit easier for the Millwall centre-halves. They won a lot of headers in the second half.”

The challenge facing Charlton to make the play-offs is getting stiffer. Based on 74 points – the average needed in the past 10 seasons to get in the top six – they have to take 38 points from their remaining 20 matches.

And next up are games against four clubs all in the sought-after places at the top of League One. Scunthorpe – who were knocked out of the FA Cup on their last visit to The Valley – are the first test tomorrow.

“If we win two or three of the next four games then it changes things,” said Byrne. “It puts you right up there. We’ll go into every one wanting and expecting to win.

“The players who the manager has brought in are all sharp, dynamic ones that will help on the attacking side.”

Byrne started off at his local club St Albans City before joining Tottenham in 2008.

“I was at Spurs at the age of nine or 10. I was a striker at the time. I left when I was 11. I went back to St Albans and was also playing county football.

“A Tottenham scout – the same one who scouted me when I was young – saw me again and said come along. I did two years YTS and then signed pro when I turned 18.

“A lot of boys got there chances. I was one of about 10 who were out on loan and the other five or six still there played UEFA Cup and got on the bench in the Premier League.

“I always thought I’d get an opportunity. It’s just timing. In the end it didn’t happen for me there.”