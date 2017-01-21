Charlton set to listen to offers for big summer signing – backed to get back on goal trail

Nicky Ajose has been backed to get back to his best – even if that might be away from Charlton Athletic.

The £600,000 summer signing from Swindon Town did not make the bench for last week’s derby draw against Millwall.

And the South London Press understands that the Addicks will listen to offers for Ajose, 25. He is one of the top wage-earners at the club and a below-par opening six months are likely to mean that offers will only be loan-based.

Charlton new recruit Nathan Byrne – who played with the former Manchester United youngsters at Crawley and Swindon Town – said: “He’s a goalscorer – that’s what he is known for. He’s got the knack of scoring goals.

“I had it at Wolves and Wigan. Sometimes it is not working at that time. Whether it is at Charlton he comes good or somewhere else, he’s a great player who is going to do well.”