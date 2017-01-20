Charlton still weighing up “marquee signing” as Robinson reveals January transfer window dilemma

Charlton could still bring in a “marquee” signing this month – but the difficulty is any new signing being ready to step straight into their side.

That is the view of Addicks boss Karl Robinson as he weighs up whether to make more additions before the transfer window closes.

“There are one or two things we could do – four or five players who we think are going to make a massive difference to our starting 11,” he said. “We’ve brought in ones already who are young and can add to the group.

“If we are going to bring someone else in it will be a marquee one that sets the benchmark of what we want to do. But it might not happen.

“I read a great article this week by a manager who said that in this window you get players that nobody else wants 90 per cent of the time – and the other 10 per cent you have to pay over the odds for.

“We’re in that predicament. I was keen to bring in Lewis [Page] because he has played a lot of football on loan at Colchester. Nathan Byrne has had little bits of action and he’s fit.

“I don’t think the answer is someone who has been sat on the bench all season and not kicked a ball. Then you’ve got to get them fit. That’s hard when we’ve got seven games in February.

“Some are asking money which I don’t think is the correct value for the player. Do we do something just for the sake of it? I don’t agree with that either.”

The Addicks’ hopes of promotion this season could hinge on the next four matches against Scunthorpe, Bolton, Fleetwood and Rochdale – they lie second, third, sixth and fifth respectively.

“When you look at it, since I’ve been here only MK have been below us in terms of teams we’ve played,” said Robinson. “We’ve played Millwall twice, Bradford, Bristol Rovers and Peterborough.

“Now we’ve got this run. It’s amazing really.

“Scunthorpe have been fantastic all year. A big part of that has been Josh Morris but the likes of Kevin van Veen, Tom Hopper and Paddy Madden are real good players at the top end of the pitch.

“They’ve got a very strong back four which hasn’t changed much. That makes a big difference. Since I’ve been here we’ve had Declan Rudd, Chris Solly, Lewis Price, Jason Peaece, Josh Magennis and Lee Novak out – through no fault of anybodies. Just freak incidents.

“Graham Alexander has done a fantastic job. They were setting the pace from the word go and it is a tough ask because it is a long season. Now it’s a question of digging deep through January, March and February. We’ve got four massive months – we’re only halfway through the season.”