Daredevil Santa caught dashing across tracks in front of train

A daredevil dressed as Santa Claus made a foolish dash across a level crossing just moments before a train sped through.

The late-night reveller, captured on CCTV just three days before Christmas, was joined by another running across the tracks as the train approached.

Cameras caught the incident on December 22 at around 11.30pm.

CCTV footage released by Network Rail shows the barriers coming down and the man in a Santa suit squeezing through the gap, checking for a train and then running across the tracks before gesturing at his friend to follow him

Network Rail said the train was travelling at 60mph and was one of 172 speeding through the Grove Park train station in Chiswick, west London, every day.

Becky Lumlock, route managing director of Network Rail, said: “There’s no excuse for this kind of reckless behaviour.

“Trains go over this stretch of line at up to 60mph, and once the barriers are down that means a train is imminently approaching.

“A trip or a stumble while trying to run across is all it would take, and the train driver wouldn’t have enough time to stop.

“I’d like to urge anyone who uses level crossings to do so safely, and please don’t ever be tempted to cross when a train is approaching.

“Please think about your own safety, and the impact that it could have on your families and the train driver. It really isn’t worth the risk.”

Inspector Becky Warren, from the British Transport Police, said: “Despite our constant warnings about using crossings safely and the dangers of the railway, incredibly some people are still willing to put their lives on the line by ignoring crossing instructions, not looking properly or by trying to dash across crossings when trains are approaching.

“This footage is frightening to watch as this quick jump across the barriers could have killed him.

“It is difficult to understand why he would take such a risk but I hope he never does it again.

“As a police officer, I have had to deliver messages to families that their loved one has been killed by a train at a level crossing. Please, think and never take the risk.”