Campaigners condemn ‘appalling’ race attacks amid hate crime fears

A race hate activist who left stickers preaching white supremacist views around his local park has been condemned for his anti-Islam campaign amid warnings of a hate crime spike in Hammersmith and Fulham.

Patrick Collier pleaded guilty to racially-aggravated harassment after placing stickers promoting racial hatred on lampposts, noticeboards and bus shelters around Lillie Road Recreation Ground.

The 40-year-old was handed a 12-month community order after appearing in court last week.

He was condemned for his “appalling views” as anti-racism campaigners poured scorn on the sticker campaign, which was carried out between October and December last year.

Mr Collier was caught on camera placing stickers around the park after police and council teams installed CCTV in locations where the offensive literature had been found.

More stickers were found at his home in Lillie Road when officers carried out a later search.

Councillor Sue Fennimore, Hammersmith and Fulham council’s cabinet member for social inclusion, condemned Mr Collier’s campaign and promised not to tolerate racist abuse of any kind.

She added: “These appalling views do not reflect who we are as a borough or as a society and we will continue to work closely with the police to stamp out this kind of offensive behaviour.”

The pledge came as a Muslim woman warned of a potential boom in Brexit-related hate crimes after she was spat on and screamed at by a stranger in a Hammersmith fish and chip shop.

Nahella Ashraf said a man tried to grab her by the arm and then shouted racist abuse before spitting towards her.

He then shouted “people like her kill people” as members of staff forced him out of the restaurant in King Street.

“It was interesting that that could happen in a place like Hammersmith, in such a central location, and quite clearly a racist attack,” said Ms Ashraf, who had been visiting London from Manchester when she was confronted by the stranger.

“The fact that he picked out a Muslim woman in a crowd, I think, is indicative of the racism we are seeing in society.”

Ms Ashraf said she decided to speak out in an effort to raise awareness of racist attacks targeting Muslim women.

“When you look at the figures, it is actually Muslim women like myself who wear the hijab that are having to deal with the attacks.

“The only thing we can do is raise the awareness that these attacks are happening but also to build the biggest anti-racist movement this country has ever seen – because it is going to get worse.”

Dozens of anti-racism campaigners staged a protest vigil at Lyric Square after Ms Ashraf revealed details of the attack.

A spokesman for the North West London Stand Up To Racism group said: “In Hammersmith and Fulham and its neighbouring boroughs we pride ourselves on harmony between neighbours of diverse backgrounds, speaking many languages, following many religions or none. Let’s defend our community.”