British Sea Power ride the musical waves on comeback album

Melodic, direct and brimming with emotional urgency, the long-awaited return of indie architects British Sea Power is here at last.

Throughout their colourful lifespan as a band, the Brighton outfit have taken a broad and panoramic perspective that has drawn on historical events while mirroring the ageless wonders of the natural world.

Their comeback album – Let The Dancers Inherit The Party – continues in the band’s grand tradition, covering subject matter that spans the astronomical glory of the star-spangled night sky to the twisted methodology of media manipulation.

A contemporary record for troubled times, the album alludes to a world full of chaos and disorder while setting out an agenda of optimism and hope.

“It was made to a background of politicians perfecting the art of unabashed lying, of social media echo chambers, of click-bait and electronic Tonka Toys to keep us entertained and befuddled,” says guitarist Martin Noble.

“All this can easily make the individual feel futile. But I think we’ve ended up addressing this confusion in an invigorating way, rather than imprisoning the listener in melancholy.”

Musically, it’s British Sea Power’s most direct album to date – and perhaps the first to hold on to a coherent sense of mood throughout.

Recorded last year – part in London, part in Sussex, part on the Isle of Skye – it follows the band’s string of five LPs on the iconic Rough Trade label.

So committed are they to the cause that BSP now holds the proud honour of being the longest continually-signed band in the label’s history.

While Rough Trade have been a vital factor in the band’s rise to fame, so have their fans.

The new album was actually licensed from the band’s own Golden Chariot label to Caroline International – and funded entirely by its remarkably dedicated audience.

Donations were collected via a ‘pay-in’ programme, with pledges enabling the listener to cash in on anything from a limited edition box set of the album to a £1,500 tattoo that allows entry to all of the band’s future shows.

British Sea Power may be big thinkers. But their faith in their fans demonstrates again a fascination with the individual in a global age.

“There wasn’t a plan to create an album with any particular subject matter but we’ve kind of ended up with a case of ‘think global, act local’,” explains Martin.

“An album where individuals are dealing with their domestic and personal lives against a background of uncontrollable international lunacy.”

Let The Dancers Inherit The Party follows the 2013 album Machineries Of Joy – a record praised by influential music mag Q as “a triumph of sophisticated rock engineering”.

In the four years since, British Sea Power have kept busy, releasing two film soundtracks, a re-issue and a compilation. They even found time to pen the theme music to BT Sport’s coverage of the European Football Championships last summer.

All the while they have enthralled fans by playing gigs in ever more bizarre and unconventional locations, winning praise from celebrity followers including Doctor Who, Harry Potter and Sherlock Holmes – Peter Capaldi, Daniel Radcliffe and Benedict Cumberbatch have all declared an interest.

2017 may be the year of calm after the international storm that was its predecessor. But British Sea Power are set to ride their own musical wave all the way to the top.

British Sea Power will perform at the O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire on Wednesday April 12. The new album, Let The Dancers Inherit The Party, is out on March 31.