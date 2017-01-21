Noble’s Brain Dump keeps the laughs coming at Richmond Theatre

ROSS NOBLE – BRAIN DUMP

Richmond Theatre, Tuesday January 17

“With my show titles I attempt to become the Ronseal of comedy – they do exactly what they say on the tin,” says Geordie comic Ross Noble, describing his latest routine Brain Dump.

“This is me dumping all the stuff that’s in my head into a theatrical context.”

He revealed in a recent interview that the idea for the title actually came from a scathing Amazon review for one of his previous DVDs.

Describing the comedian’s scattergun approach as a “brain dump” was supposed to be an insult – but Noble took the words as a compliment.

It’s a beautifully succinct way to sum up the freestyle wonder wander to which Noble treats his audience at the Richmond Theatre.

Catapulting from one barmy idea to the next, it’s as if he’s constantly on a timer – only 15 seconds to crack the laugh from each brainwave before he jolts haphazardly onto the next.

It’s hard to pick out the building blocks of Noble’s routine, so prone is he to meandering wildly off-course.

But the scatty, mad-hat method is just the ticket, allowing the 40-something stand-up to build a rapport with his audience, which culminates in an end-of-show ovation for the front-row fans who unwittingly became the supporting cast.

Noble is famous on the circuit for his rambling monologues, often marauding miles off topic before boomeranging back to the thrust of his (sometimes nonsensical) main point.

It may not be a masterclass in spinning the perfect argument – but Noble is a genius entertainer all the same.