Transfer update: Palace chief on exit talk surrounding Townsend and Cabaye

Crystal Palace boss Sam Allardyce has not completely rejected talk that Andros Townsend and Yohan Cabaye could leave – but added it would take a huge offer.

Eagles winger Townsend has struggled for form and was recently linked with a return to Newcastle, where his performances led to a £13million transfer to South London.

Marseille are thought to be interested in Cabaye, another big-money capture who has failed to scale the heights expected when he arrived from PSG in a then club-record fee.

“It depends how much they offer us,” said Allardyce. “I wouldn’t want to sell anyone. We’ve got a small squad already – I want them fit and fighting for Palace.

“But in this window you never know what will happen. You have to keep your options open.

“Nobody is for sale unless the price is something we cannot afford to turn down.

“If they come and offer us £50m [for Cabaye] we’re not going to say no. We’re not stupid – you can go and get three players for that.”