Crystal Palace boss: Arsenal and Sunderland transfer targets still on my list

Crystal Palace still have an interest in Arsenal’s Carl Jenkinson and Sunderland’s Patrick van Aanholt.

The Eagles have agreed terms with the Gunners for right-back Jenkinson but the move has stalled on personal terms.

It had been suggested that Jenkinson would now not make the switch to SE25.

But Allardyce said: “Until the chairman rings me up and says ‘Carl Jenkinson’s dead’ it’s still ongoing for me.

“The same with Patrick van Aaanholt. Until Sunderland are not selling then we are interested.

“Whether we have got any further, the chairman will be probably updating me today or tomorrow.

“We lost one yesterday – which was Jake Livermore [who signed for West Brom]. We were in the race but we didn’t win that race.”