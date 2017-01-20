Friday, January 20, 2017
Crystal Palace boss: Arsenal and Sunderland transfer targets still on my list

By Richard Cawley -
Sunderland's Patrick van Aanholt (left) and Burnley's Sam Vokes (right) battle for the ball during the Emirates FA Cup, Third Round match at the Stadium of Light, Sunderland. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday January 7, 2017. See PA story SOCCER Sunderland. Photo credit should read: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

Crystal Palace still have an interest in Arsenal’s Carl Jenkinson and Sunderland’s Patrick van Aanholt.

The Eagles have agreed terms with the Gunners for right-back Jenkinson but the move has stalled on personal terms.

It had been suggested that Jenkinson would now not make the switch to SE25.

But Allardyce said: “Until the chairman rings me up and says ‘Carl Jenkinson’s dead’ it’s still ongoing for me.

“The same with Patrick van Aaanholt. Until Sunderland are not selling then we are interested.

“Whether we have got any further, the chairman will be probably updating me today or tomorrow.

“We lost one yesterday – which was Jake Livermore [who signed for West Brom]. We were in the race but we didn’t win that race.”

Richard Cawley
Sports Editor | South London Press sports editor since 2007 who has covered huge sporting events for the paper – Crystal Palace’s Championship play-off final, two trips to Wembley in the FA Cup and David Haye’s world heavyweight unification fight with Wladimir Klitschko. Previously sub-edited on the Sunday Mirror, Daily Star and Sport First. Former ClubCall deputy editor.

