Nicholas Lyndhurst joins Alfie Boe and Katherine Jenkins in Carousel

The nation’s favourite plonker, Nicholas Lyndhurst will be taking audiences to new heights when he joins Alfie Boe and Katherine Jenkins in the classic musical Carousel at the London Colesium later this year.

The BAFTA Award Winning actor will return to the West End stage to portray the star keeper when the English National Opera (ENO) present a semi-staged production of the Rogers and Hammerstein hit musical.

Lyndhurst was last seen on the West End stage in Trevor Nunn’s 2011 production of The Tempest at the Theatre Royal Haymarket. His other West End credits include Allan Davis’ The Straight and Narrow at the Wyndham’s Theatre, Peter Hall’s production of The Dresser at the Duke of York’s Theatre and The Foreigner, by Larry Shue at the Albany Theatre.

Lyndhurst is best known for his classic television series; Only Fools and Horses, Goodnight Sweetheart, After You’ve Gone, Rock & Chips, Butterflies and The Piglet Files. Lyndhurst can also be seen in the 2016 film, A United Kingdom.

Further casting includes Brenda Edwards (Nettie Fowler), Derek Hagen (Jigger Craigin), Alex Young (Carrie Pipperidge), Gavin Spokes (Enoch Snow) , Susan Kyd (Mrs Mullin), Martyn Ellis (Mr Bascombe) and Davide Fienauri (Carnival Boy). Final casting will be announced shortly.

When the charming Carousel Barker, Billy Bigelow falls in love with Julie Jordan, little do they realise that their relationship will end in tragedy. Fifteen years after getting caught up in an armed robbery, Billy gets the chance to redeem his past and restore pride to his family.

Carousel will run at the London Coliseum from 7th April until 13th May. For further details you can visit the website www.eno.org