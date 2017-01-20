An all-star cast is set to bring Edward Albee’s The Goat, or Who Is Sylvia? to the London stage later this year as Sophie Okonedo and Jason Hughes join Damian Lewis at the Theatre Royal Haymarket.

Lewis and Okonedo will play a husband and wife Martin and Stevie in Ian Rickson’s production, while Hughes takes on the role Martin’s oldest friend Ross. Newcomer Archie Madekwe will play their son Billy in his professional stage debut.

Martin is a successful New York architect with everything to lose, but he must confess to his wife and son that he is having an affair and face the dizzying, explosive consequences.

Jason Hughes is perhaps best known for his television work, which includes playing lawyer Warren Jones in the BBC TV series This Life and as Detective Sergeant Ben Jones in Midsomer Murders from 2005 until 2013. A respected stage actor, previous work includes Our Country’s Good and Look Back in Anger opposite Michael Sheen at the National Theatre, Violence and Son and 4.48 Psychosis for the Royal Court and US tour, Way Upstream at Chichester Festival Theatre, Caligula at the Donmar Warehouse and Design for Living at Theatre Royal Bath.

Damian Lewis OBE won unanimous international acclaim for his role in Emmy ® and Golden Globe ® award-winning drama Homeland. Lewis starred as Sergeant Nicholas Brody opposite Claire Danes and was awarded the 2013 Golden Globe ® for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series and a 2012 Primetime Emmy Award ® for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series among other accolades for his role. Most recently Lewis has starred in Showtime series Billions. With an expansive list of diverse film, theatre and television credits Damian Lewis has evolved into one of this generation’s most respected and sought-after actors.

Lewis last took the London stage in 2015 when he starred alongside John Goodman in American Buffalo at the Wyndham’s Theatre.

Sophie Okonedo OBE was born in London and trained at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art. She made her Broadway debut in the 2014 revival of A Raisin in the Sun for which she won the Tony Award ® for Best Featured Actress in a Play. In 2016 she received a second Tony ® nomination for her portrayal of Elizabeth Proctor in Ivo van Hove’s Broadway production of The Crucible which also starred Ben Whishaw, Saoirse Ronan and Ciarán Hinds.

With a wealth of television credits, the acclaimed actress has most recently appeared in Peter Moffat’s political thriller Undercover for the BBC opposite Adrian Lester and played Queen Margaret in BBC One series The Hollow Crown: The War of the Roses alongside Benedict Cumberbatch, Judi Dench and Phoebe Fox.

Okonedo was last seen on the London stage in Jeremy Herrin’s Haunted Child at the Royal Court in 2011.

Edward Albee’s The Goat, or Who Is Sylvia? will run at the Theatre Royal Haymarket from 24th March to 24th June 2017. If you would like any further details you can visit the website www.TheGoatPlay.com