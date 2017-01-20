Mexican legends unite to reinvent music of Morrissey

“Nothing the world holds could match the love waiting for me in Mexico City,” Morrissey once said.

Of all the cities the legendary singer has performed in – as the frontman with The Smiths and later as a solo artist – he has singled out the South American capital as a home from home.

While he complains of toxic derision from the music press in the UK, the boy who famously carried “a thorn in his side” is full of love for his Mexican cousins.

And, it seems, the feeling’s mutual. In Mexico, Morrissey has always been a prophet with honour. His songs of love, loss and longing, loaded with powerful imagery, have found a huge audience and chimed with generations raised on rancheras.

One band in particular – a Mexican supergroup comprising some of the country’s best-known musicians – has begun to monetise this fandom.

Mexrissey, a bootleg tribute band of the most unusual variety, are in the middle of a UK tour taking to many of the stages graced by their hero over the years.

Combining Morrissey’s often morose lyrics detailing the trials of a frustrated English existence with upbeat mariachi music might seem something of a mis-match.

But Moz’s famous songs are reimagined with tenderness and attention to detail by skilful instrumentalists.

Andy Wood, director of the La Linea Festival in London, approached Mexican musician Camilo Lara with the initial idea three years ago.

“It just felt like time,” he said. “I had a sense of the feeling for Morrissey in Mexico and the way that his music could connect with so much in Mexican music.”

Mexrissey released its first album – No Manchester – last year (the title is now a cultural colloquialism for ‘are you kidding me?’) after the band found stylistic similarities between the Smithsonian compositions.

The First Of The Gang To Die – probably Moz’s most overtly Mexican track, including its tragi-comic mobster hero Hector – is an obvious starting point.

But the band also take on all manner of the singer’s hits, featuring versions of The Last Of The International Playboys, Suedehead and The More You Ignore Me, The Closer I Get among others.

Camilo Lara said: “I always thought that there were these invisible lines between what Morrissey and Manchester represents and what Mexican pop culture has.

“I think for the people that know the songs, I’m sure that they will be amazed that they can go into these directions of cumbia and boleros, and sound actually as if they were written in that style.”

Having said that, it’s the words, the playful turns of phrase and trademark wailing that are trickiest to translate.

“We try to get a glimpse of the poetry in Morrissey’s work and to capture the history, the anger and the happiness at the same time. That has been a challenge!”

The band performed its first show in April 2015 but has shot to notoriety in less than two years.

A sold-out main stage debut at London’s La Linea Festival was soon followed by an emotional gig in Manchester, the spiritual home of Morrissey’s music.

And triumphant shows in New York and Los Angeles – where the singer now infamously lives – have established Mexrissey on the international stage.

Their success is both a marker of Moz’s enduring appeal as an artist and his mythological musical status.

But it also goes to show that true greats never fail to inspire others to new and remarkable feats of invention.

Mexrissey perform at the O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire on Saturday January 28. The album No Manchester is out now.