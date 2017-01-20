Childhood in Fulham inspires artist’s leap into literature

The streets of Fulham have provided the inspiration for an acclaimed artist to make the creative leap into literature.

Photographer and model maker Fiona Mordaunt has set her debut novel, The Frog Theory, in the borough.

The story, which she describes as a “quirky, modern day When Harry Met Sally”, was inspired by her own childhood growing up in Fulham.

Based on her younger years in west London and featuring a flurry of characters plucked from the local community, Fiona’s first book hits the shelves next month.

It tells the story of two girls, Kim and Clea, whose paths cross amid troubled home lives and turbulent upbringings.

While Kim grows up selling drugs on a council estate, Clea lives in a wealthier area just around the corner but suffers at the hands of her violent stepfather.

The two opposing sides of Fulham – the opulence on one hand, the poverty on the other – provided the perfect platform for Fiona’s tale.

“It is a slightly fantastical, script-like tale loosely based on my life and the local community at the time,” she said.

“It wasn’t until I sold my company, Image Casting, and moved to Botswana with my husband’s work in 2013 that I finally had the chance to finish a story that had been in my heart since I was 15.”

After attending a model-making school, Fiona set up Image Casting in 1998, specialising in customised body castings.

Over the course of a 13-year career she worked on blockbuster films, including Atonement and The Wildest Dream, as well as commissioning personal work for the likes of pop star Lionel Richie.

It was only when she made the switch to southern Africa four years ago with her husband and daughter – the family still lives there today – that she set aside her other projects to focus on finishing the book.

She describes the story as “a tale of survival and love, blending the eye-opening dangers of domestic violence with the hope found in the healing power of love and others”.

Now she has the taste for the written word, she is considering beginning work on a follow-up – though it may take some time to reach the printers.

“I would live to write another and I do have a story beginning to take shape but for the moment I am running around Botswana photographing, sketching and painting wildlife.”

The Frog Theory is published in February. The book is available to order from online retailers and all good bookstores.