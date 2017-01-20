Campaigners to lead new fight against Heathrow third runway

Furious campaigners in Hammersmith and Fulham have vowed to lead the fight against Heathrow expansion as protestors prepare to challenge ministers over their decision to give the go-ahead to a controversial third runway.

A new pressure group, h&fnothirdrunway, will meet for the first time this month in a bid to rally support against the plan.

The Government announced in the autumn that it was backing the creation of an extra runway at the UK’s largest airport, despite major concerns over noise pollution.

New flight paths created by the additional runway are likely to pass directly over Hammersmith and Shepherd’s Bush – a prospect which has angered many residents.

Campaigners are now beginning a new chapter in their bid to block the runway and are appealing for members of the public to show their support.

Christina Smyth, who headed Hammersmith and Fulham council’s airports commission in 2015, founded the new group with fellow campaigner Victoria Timberlake last year.

She said: “The campaign against a third runway continues and we really want to get as much local support as possible.”

John Stewart, the chairman of the airports campaign organisation Hacan, will speak at the group’s first meeting in Hammersmith on Monday (January 30).

And organisers hope dozens of residents who fear the impact of a third runway on their day-to-day lives will turn up to voice their concerns.

“We are really lucky to have John Stewart as our guest speaker,” Ms Smyth added.

“He has expert knowledge after campaigning for many years to protect the rights of residents living under Heathrow’s flight paths.

“Anyone is welcome to come along, whether they are members or not. It is time to get involved.”

A number of environmental organisations, pressure groups and local councils have threatened legal action in the wake of the Government’s commitment to Heathrow expansion in October.

It came after the Howard Davies Commission recommended the option to ministers in 2015.

Hammersmith and Fulham’s own airports commission concluded two years ago that Heathrow expansion would have a severe detrimental impact on quality of life for people living in the borough.

The first meeting of h&fnothirdrunway will take place at Holy Innocents Church in Paddenswick Road, Hammersmith, on Monday January 30 at 7.30pm.