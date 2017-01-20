Luxury watch shop hit again by ‘smash and grab’ moped gang

A moped gang made off with a stash of expensive watches after a “smash and grab” robbery in central London.

The thieves targeted the Chronext store in Piccadilly yesterday and smashed through the shop windows before fleeing the scene with a number of high-end items.

Police said the robbery was carried out by four men on two mopeds at around 11am on Thursday morning (January 19).

No one is thought to have been injured but significant damage was caused to the shop front.

A security guard reportedly tried to defend the shop but was forced to flee when the gang used an axe to break down the door.

It is the second time in a matter of months that the luxury watch shop has been targeted by thieves.

Officers from the Met Police’s flying squad are investigating the latest robbery and are appealing for witnesses to come forward. No arrests have yet been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call 020 8785 8655 or the 101 non-emergency number.