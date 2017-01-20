Charlton boss: It was a very hard decision to make team change

Karl Robinson has admitted it was a tough call to drop goalkeeper Dillon Phillips and bring back fit-again Declan Rudd.

The on-loan Norwich City stopper missed just short of two months with a hip injury but returned last weekend against Millwall.

When asked about the decision, Addicks manager Robinson said: “That was very hard. Dillon knows how hard that was for me.

“All my players know exactly where they stand, I’ve said already about how transparency with them is important.

“I’ve gone on record that, when fit, Declan Rudd is one of the best keepers in this league. Dillon has the capabilities to be up there as well.

“You saw on Saturday how quickly Dec was off his line on one or two occasions and that’s the experience from the amount of minutes he has played. It’s important when players can recall the past and keep their minds sharp.”